Intercepted call by SBU shows Russian troops failing morale
This item is part of our running news digest
July 14, 2022 3:13 am
An intercepted call was published by the Security Service of Ukraine, revealing a conversation between Russian soldiers. One of them who has been reportedly fighting somewhere in Kharkiv Oblast, said that their unit continues to suffer loses. According to the speaker, due to constant attacks from the Ukrainian army, many soldiers do not want to participate in future offensives.