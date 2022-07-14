Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 14, 2022 3:13 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
An intercepted call was published by the Security Service of Ukraine, revealing a conversation between Russian soldiers. One of them who has been reportedly fighting somewhere in Kharkiv Oblast, said that their unit continues to suffer loses. According to the speaker, due to constant attacks from the Ukrainian army, many soldiers do not want to participate in future offensives.

