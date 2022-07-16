Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 16, 2022 3:50 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. think tank says in its latest report that it is very likely that Russia has began to advance westward after taking an operational pause upon capturing Sievierodonetsk. Russian forces began small scale assaults near Bakhmut and Sloviansk which were unsuccessful, but if the pause is over, the attacks will ramp up in the next 72 hours, the experts predict. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
