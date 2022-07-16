Institute for the Study of War: Russia is likely resuming Donbas operations after operational pause
July 16, 2022
The U.S. think tank says in its latest report that it is very likely that Russia has began to advance westward after taking an operational pause upon capturing Sievierodonetsk. Russian forces began small scale assaults near Bakhmut and Sloviansk which were unsuccessful, but if the pause is over, the attacks will ramp up in the next 72 hours, the experts predict.