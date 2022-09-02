Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalIAEA chief: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant's integrity violated several times.

September 2, 2022 3:47 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said he was worried about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied Enerhodar. Despite obstruction from Moscow, an IAEA mission finally reached the plant on Sept. 1. Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said it would be difficult for the IAEA inspectors to make an impartial assessment due to Russian interference. Russia, which has been shelling Ukrainian positions from the plant's territory, has been accused of using it as a shield and a tool of blackmail.

