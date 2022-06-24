Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalHuman Rights Watch: Russia commits summary executions, torture, grave abuses in Chernihiv, Kyiv Oblasts.

May 19, 2022 3:56 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
A report published on May 18 said Russian forces in northeastern Ukraine committed “apparent war crimes” from late February through March 2022. The human rights group investigated 22 apparent summary executions, nine unlawful killings, six possible enforced disappearances, and seven cases of torture across 17 communities in the regions.

