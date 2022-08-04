Governor: Russia shells Nikopol 60 times with Grad multiple rocket launchers
August 4, 2022 11:55 am
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that Nikopol and Kryvorizky districts were targeted by Russian forces overnight on Aug. 4, destroying a residential building and damaging dozens of both civilian and commercial infrastructure. The governor said a woman was injured in the Kryvorizky district but is recovering at home.