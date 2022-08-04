Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 4, 2022

externalGovernor: Russia shells Nikopol 60 times with Grad multiple rocket launchers

This item is part of our running news digest

August 4, 2022 11:55 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that Nikopol and Kryvorizky districts were targeted by Russian forces overnight on Aug. 4, destroying a residential building and damaging dozens of both civilian and commercial infrastructure. The governor said a woman was injured in the Kryvorizky district but is recovering at home.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok