Global freelance platform Upwork stops operations in Russia, Belarus.
March 7, 2022 9:12 pm
In the next few days, users in both countries will no longer be able to set up new accounts, sign new contracts, or be visible in search. The process will be fully completed on May 1, the deadline for terminating existing contracts. “Human lives and economic livelihoods are at stake as we continue to resolutely stand with Ukraine against Russia’s unprovoked war,” the company’s statement reads.