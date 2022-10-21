Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
German minister: Russia commits genocide in Ukraine

October 21, 2022 3:56 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Tobias Lindner, minister of state at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, said carpet bombings and killings of civilians in Mariupol, Vladimir Putin's denial of the Ukrainian nation's existence, and mass deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia are signs of a genocidal war.

"The crimes that are being committed now should be qualified as genocide, and with such qualification, they should be brought to court," said Lindner. "Then the court should decide whether these are crimes against humanity or genocide."

Ukraine filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice of the United Nations on Feb. 26 regarding Russia's violation of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. 

The countries that have joined this lawsuit are Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, the U.K., Germany, the U.S., Sweden, Romania, France, Italy, Poland, Denmark, Ireland, Finland, Estonia, Spain, Australia, Portugal, Austria, Luxembourg, and Greece.

