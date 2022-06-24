General Staff: Russia blocks Ukrainian mobile network operators, internet in nearly all occupied territories
According to Ukraine's General Staff, Russia has blocked access to Ukrainian mobile network operators and internet in almost all Russian-controlled areas in the east and south of Ukraine. According to the State Communication Service, the mobile connection in the largely-occupied Kherson Oblast disappeared on May 30 and is difficult to restore, as the Russian forces completely control the necessary equipment.