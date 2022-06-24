Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalGeneral Staff: Russia blocks Ukrainian mobile network operators, internet in nearly all occupied territories

This item is part of our running news digest

June 1, 2022 8:01 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Ukraine's General Staff, Russia has blocked access to Ukrainian mobile network operators and internet in almost all Russian-controlled areas in the east and south of Ukraine. According to the State Communication Service, the mobile connection in the largely-occupied Kherson Oblast disappeared on May 30 and is difficult to restore, as the Russian forces completely control the necessary equipment.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok