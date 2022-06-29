Foreign Policy: Ukraine to request NATO's assistance in deterring possible Russian nuclear or chemical attacks.
June 29, 2022 8:25 am
Ukrainian officials are likely to ask NATO to do more to deter possible Russian chemical and nuclear attacks on the country, as the 30-nation alliance holds a summit in Spain this week, Foreign Policy reports citing draft documents provided to them. Ukrainian officials are also calling for the “establishment of effective measures of deterrence” to prevent Russia from using its weapons of mass destruction.