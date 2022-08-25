Finance Ministry: Ukraine has already received $3 billion in financial aid from US
August 25, 2022 9:54 pm
The money makes up the first tranche of $4.5 billion in budgetary support pledged to Ukraine by the United States through the World Bank Trust Fund.
