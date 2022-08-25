Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

August 25, 2022 9:54 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The money makes up the first tranche of $4.5 billion in budgetary support pledged to Ukraine by the United States through the World Bank Trust Fund.

