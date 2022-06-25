European Commission chief urges EU leaders to give Ukraine candidate status.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 23, 2022 12:23 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ursula von der Leyen called on the bloc's leaders on June 22 to "make the right choice" amid Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's aggressive war and "the wind of change" that is blowing over Europe again. The European Commission recommended giving candidate status to Ukraine on June 17, and the European Council is set to decide on Ukraine’s application on June 23.