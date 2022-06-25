Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, June 25, 2022

externalEuropean Commission chief urges EU leaders to give Ukraine candidate status.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 23, 2022 12:23 am
Share:

Ursula von der Leyen called on the bloc's leaders on June 22 to "make the right choice" amid Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's aggressive war and "the wind of change" that is blowing over Europe again. The European Commission recommended giving candidate status to Ukraine on June 17, and the European Council is set to decide on Ukraine’s application on June 23.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok