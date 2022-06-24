Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalConflict Intelligence Team: General Dvornikov dismissed from leading Russian troops in Ukraine.

June 3, 2022 4:56 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the Conflict Intelligence Team, Russian General Alexander Dvornikov was replaced by General Gennady Zhidko, former commander of the Eastern Military District and Russia's deputy defense minister for military and political affairs. Ruslan Leviev, a member of the investigative team, said he did not know the reason behind the rotation and could not say if Dvornikov's removal was the result of shortcomings.

