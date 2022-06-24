Conflict Intelligence Team: General Dvornikov dismissed from leading Russian troops in Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 3, 2022 4:56 pm
According to the Conflict Intelligence Team, Russian General Alexander Dvornikov was replaced by General Gennady Zhidko, former commander of the Eastern Military District and Russia's deputy defense minister for military and political affairs. Ruslan Leviev, a member of the investigative team, said he did not know the reason behind the rotation and could not say if Dvornikov's removal was the result of shortcomings.