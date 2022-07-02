BBC: Ukraine loses $135 million as Russia steals water from Dnipro River to supply it to occupied Crimea
July 2, 2022 10:39 pm
According to BBC, the Russian military seized the Kakhovka reservoir in Kherson Oblast during the first days of the all-out invasion and let the water go down the 400-kilometer-long North Crimean Canal, blocked by Ukraine in 2014 when Russia illegally annexed the peninsula. Every second, 50 cubic meters of water flow through the canal, which costs Ukraine around $1.1 million per day.