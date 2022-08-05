Friday, August 5, 2022

externalAmnesty International chief dismisses Ukrainian critics as 'trolls.'

This item is part of our running news digest

August 5, 2022 1:03 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard also equated Ukrainian and Russian critics of its reports. “Ukrainian and Russian social media mobs and trolls: they are all at it today attacking Amnesty investigations. This is called war propaganda, disinformation, misinformation," she tweeted. Amnesty International prompted a scandal by publishing an Aug. 4 report claiming that Ukrainian troops are endangering civilians by deploying weapons in residential areas. Previously Amnesty International had also been accused of whitewashing terrorists in the Middle East and helping the Kremlin's narrative on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. 

