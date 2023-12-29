UN Security Council to convene following Russia's mass attack on Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United Nations (UN) Security Council will convene on Dec. 29 following Russia's largest air attack on Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war.

The Security Council's website said it would discuss the "maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine" at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Ukraine called for an urgent UN Security Council meeting earlier on Dec. 29, according to Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"Ukraine, along with three dozen UN Member States, requested that the Ecuadorian Presidency convene an urgent UNSC meeting to address Russia's missile and drone attack against Ukraine, which resulted in multiple civilian casualties and heavy destruction of civilian infrastructure," Kuleba said on X.

Russia launched its largest air attack against Ukraine on Dec. 29 since the start of it's full-scale war in February 2022.

While the number of casualties has yet to be finalized, an estimated 30 people were killed and 160 were injured across Ukraine as a result of the attack.

Casualties and large-scale damage to civilian sites were reported in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Zaporizhzhia.

"It is important that the world responds to this latest act of terror. Many leaders have already expressed their support for Ukraine and Ukrainians today, and I am grateful to everyone," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Russia's attack sparked mass condemnation by world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, the German Foreign Ministry, and EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell.

“It is a stark reminder to the world that, after nearly two years of this devastating war, Putin’s objective remains unchanged. He seeks to obliterate Ukraine and subjugate its people. He must be stopped,” Biden said in a statement.