Ukrainian Supreme Court official charged with supporting Russian invasion

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 5, 2024 4:17 PM 2 min read
A photo published by the Security Service of Ukraine regarding the charges of supporting the Russian invasion brought against a Ukrainian Supreme Court official on Feb. 5, 2024. (Security Service of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian Supreme Court official has been declared suspected of supporting Russia's invasion, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on Feb. 5.  

The man was unnamed but described by the SBU as "the head of one of the structural divisions of the Supreme Court of Ukraine."

The SBU said that evidence includes recorded conversations in which the man said Ukraine should hand over the regions of Odesa and Kherson to Russia.

He also said he supported Wagner mercenaries and hoped for a renewed Russian attempt to occupy Ukrainian territories, including Lviv, according to the SBU.

Law enforcement searched the suspect's residence and found evidence of his support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine on mobile phones and computers. The search also revealed almost 300 small arms cartridges, "pro-Kremlin literature," and equipment for "illegal surveillance."

The man has been informed that he is suspected of the crime of justifying, recognizing as legitimate, or denying Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, or glorifying its participants, committed by an official.

The SBU said the investigation is ongoing and the suspect could face up to eight years of imprisonment. The SBU did not say whether the man is already in pre-trial detention.

Ex-Supreme Court chief charged with bribery released on bail, can return to work
Vsevolod Kniaziev, former chairman of the Supreme Court and a suspect in a bribery case, was released from detention after paying Hr 18 million bail ($450,000) on Jan. 31. Kniaziev has been dismissed from his position as the court’s chairman but can return to work as an ordinary judge
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
