Ukrainian military: Country is ready for possible attack from Belarus

Ukraine is constantly monitoring the level of military threats from the Belarusian territory; it "takes measures" to ensure that Ukrainian troops are "in the appropriate number with the necessary weapons, military equipment, and combat potential," according to Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev.

"We are ready for an attack from the Republic of Belarus," Naiev said.

On Oct. 11, the Institute for the Study of War said Russia was loading trains with weapons, equipment, ammunition, and other unspecified material from Belarus to relocate to areas of engagement further south and east.