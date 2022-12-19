Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukrainian intelligence: Putin postponed Ukraine invasion date three times

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 19, 2022 8:52 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin delayed Russia's planned invasion of Ukraine on three occasions after consulting with Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, and Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, ccording to Vadym Skibitsky, a deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency.

Skibitsky stated that the Russian Federal Security Service had urged Gerasimov to move forward with the invasion, and that Russia had invested a significant amount of resources in its preparation.

“According to our information, for the third time the offensive was postponed in mid-February,” he said.

Skibitsky added that Russian military units involved in the planned invasion were only supplied with food, ammunition, and fuel for three days, indicating that Russia may have seriously underestimated the situation.

According to numerous independent analyses and investigations, Russia's decision to invade Ukraine was taken by dictator Vladimir Putin in a high level of isolation from everyone but his closest personal confidants, a factor seen as a key reason for the early failures of the offensive on Kyiv.

New phase in war opens up as Ukraine defeats Russia in battle of Kyiv
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.