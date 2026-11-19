Editor's note: This is developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones struck an oil pumping station in Russia's Tatarstan Republic overnight on Nov. 19, monitoring channels reported.

Eyewitnesses said the Kaleykino Oil Pumping Station was set ablaze in the Ukrainian attack, according to the Ukrainian monitoring channel Exilenova Plus.

The site is located near the city of Almetyevsk, around 380 kilometers (236 miles) north of Russia's border with Kazakhstan.

Ukraine regularly strikes military targets deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

Overnight on Nov. 17, Ukrainian forces struck two oil refineries in southern Russia's Krasnodar Krai, Ukraine's General Staff confirmed.

"Every fire at (these refineries) means less diesel and gasoline for the Russian army and fewer oil rubles, with which the Russian aggressor buys missiles and rockets," the General Staff said.

Ukraine also attacked the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian-occupied Crimea to Russia, causing a section to collapse after a major Ukrainian Flamingo missile strike on Nov. 17.

President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed the attack was a seven-phase operation carried out over "several weeks."

Ukrainian forces reportedly struck the bridge yet again overnight on Nov. 19.