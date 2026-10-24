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Ukraine's Sine Engineering launches joint defense tech initiative with Finland

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by Dominic Culverwell
Ukraine's Sine Engineering launches joint defense tech initiative with Finland
Ukrainian Sine Engineering that develops and manufactures high-tech modules and components for stable communication and navigation of UAVs display a drone component during the Space Autonomy, Drone X, AGV And UMV Expo at ExCel London on Sept. 30, 2025 in London, England. (John Keeble/Getty Images)
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Ukraine Business Roundup

A leading Ukrainian defense tech firm, Sine Engineering, launched a new joint initiative with Finland to develop, test, and produce dual-use technologies in the Nordic country as it steps up support for Ukraine.

The initiative will focus on resilient communications, navigation, and onboard autonomy, as Sine Engineering specializes in producing satellite-independent navigation software, enabling drones to fly without relying on GPS.

The company announced the new research and development initiative at the Ukrainian-Finnish Business Forum on Oct. 22, attended by President Volodymyr Zelensky and Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Kyiv.

The firm expects the Ukrainian and Finnish governments to support the initiative by including it in the new Ukraine-Finland Drone Deal signed on Sept. 23. The deal lets both countries share technology and expertise, collaborate on research and innovation, and jointly develop and manufacture drone technology.

"We look forward to the support of the governments of Ukraine and Finland in including our joint R&D initiative among the projects under the Drone Deal," said Andrii Chulyk, CEO and co-founder of Sine Engineering.

"We are confident that this initiative will strengthen the technological capabilities, defense, and resilience of Ukraine and Finland, while contributing to the security of Europe and our allies."

As the Kyiv Independent first reported in March, Sine Engineering was selected as the first project under the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, the result of last year’s "minerals deal" discussions between Kyiv and Washington.

The defense tech company produces technology for around 200 Ukrainian drone producers, including interceptor drone manufacturers. Its technologies can also be applied for civilian use.

The new initiative is an expansion of Sine Engineering’s operations in Finland, after the company opened an office in the Nordic country last year. The company said last year that it was looking to open R&D centers abroad to attract radio engineers in Europe to help address Ukraine’s shortage of specialists.

Finland has a long history of developing radio technologies, and Sine Engineering said it hopes to expand its Finnish team to 100 people by the end of the year, 80% of whom will be engineers.

Following the business forum on Oct. 22, Kyiv and Helsinki signed seven agreements worth a total of 330 million euros (over $336 million), including support for Kyiv's energy infrastructure and greater access to Finland's satellite networks.

The Finnish tech companies ICEYE and Nokia also signed a letter of intent with Ukraine's Defense Ministry, formalizing a partnership aimed at developing Ukraine's own satellite communications system amid disruptions to Ukraine’s Starlink services.

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Ukraine’s defense tech partnerships surge, but many deals stall, new report finds

UkraineDefense IndustryFinlandUkrainian businessDrones
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Dominic Culverwell

Business Reporter

Dominic is the business reporter for the Kyiv Independent, reporting on Ukrainian companies, investment, energy, corruption, and reforms. Based in Kyiv, Dominic joined the Kyiv Independent team in 2023, having previously worked as a freelancer. He has written articles for a number of publications, including the Financial Times, bne IntelliNews, Radio Free Europe/Liberty, Euronews and New Eastern Europe. Previously, Dominic worked with StopFake as a disinformation expert, debunking Russian fake news in Europe.

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