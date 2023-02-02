Ukraine's Security Service suspects Sumy Oblast officials of alleged embezzlement

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) suspects two Sumy Oblast officials, including the deputy governor, of embezzlement of state funds. According to the SBU report, officials allegedly embezzled government-allocated funds for the reconstruction of the northern region, damaged by hostilities and constant Russian shelling.

The SBU said officials embezzled $38,000 (Hr 1.4 million) on reconstructing only one site. Security Service is inspecting 80 other sites. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. If found guilty, both officials face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Ukrainian law enforcers have recently exposed several officials, including deputy ministers, of corruption. A wave of resignations and dismissals of officials has followed.

Ukrainian law enforcement conducted a raid at the house of oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, a notorious billionaire sanctioned by the U.S. and reportedly stripped of Ukrainian citizenship, on Feb. 1.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced more action to tackle corruption, calling it an “internal enemy.” “New steps will follow,” Zelensky said in his evening address on Feb. 2.