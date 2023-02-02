Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine's Security Service suspects Sumy Oblast officials of alleged embezzlement

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 2, 2023 11:10 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) suspects two Sumy Oblast officials, including the deputy governor, of embezzlement of state funds. According to the SBU report, officials allegedly embezzled government-allocated funds for the reconstruction of the northern region, damaged by hostilities and constant Russian shelling.

The SBU said officials embezzled $38,000 (Hr 1.4 million) on reconstructing only one site. Security Service is inspecting 80 other sites. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. If found guilty, both officials face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Ukrainian law enforcers have recently exposed several officials, including deputy ministers, of corruption. A wave of resignations and dismissals of officials has followed.

Ukrainian law enforcement conducted a raid at the house of oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, a notorious billionaire sanctioned by the U.S. and reportedly stripped of Ukrainian citizenship, on Feb. 1.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced more action to tackle corruption, calling it an “internal enemy.” “New steps will follow,” Zelensky said in his evening address on Feb. 2.

Power Lines Bonus Ep. 10 — Reporting on corruption in Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.