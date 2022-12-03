Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine's ambassador to Vatican says his house was vandalized.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 3, 2022 2:08 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's ambassador to the Vatican, Andriy Yurash, said on Dec. 2 that the entrance to his home in Rome had been smeared by unknown people with what he believed to be animal feces.

"The door to the apartment and the stairs and walls in the entryway were smeared with a dirty substance with an unpleasant smell," he told the Associated Press.

Yurash added that his wife and son were not at home at the time, and the police were called.

"It is hard to explain completely why and what is the reason for this terrible message, but it is no doubt a systematic trend, a systematic attack on Ukrainian missions around Europe," he said.

Yurash referred to blood-stained parcels that were earlier received by the Ukrainian Embassy in Spain, as well as Ukrainian diplomatic missions in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, and Austria, the consulates general in Naples and Krakow, and the consulate in Brno.

Oleh Nikolenko, a Foreign Ministry spokesman, said on Dec. 2 that Ukraine had a reason to believe that "it is a well-planned campaign of terror and intimidation" of the country's embassies and consulates.

"Not being able to stop Ukraine on the diplomatic front, they are trying to scare us," he said.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has ordered an increase in security measures at all Ukrainian embassies and consulates as the threats are being investigated.

Previously, envelopes with explosive devices were sent to the Ukrainian and U.S. embassies in Madrid, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles.

Similar packages were also delivered to the Torrejon de Ardoz air base in Madrid, which provides intelligence information to Ukraine's Armed Forces, and the headquarters of Spanish weapons manufacturer Instalaza, which produces rocket launchers supplied to Ukraine.

One of the Ukrainian embassy's employees received minor injuries while inspecting the bomb, according to Nikolenko.

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has blamed Russia for the letter bomb attacks in Spain.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.