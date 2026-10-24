Ukraine sanctions Russian arms suppliers as Moscow ramps up attacks

President Volodymyr Zelensky imposed new sanctions on Russian citizens and companies helping produce ballistic missiles, aircraft, armored vehicles, and drones, the President’s Office announced on Oct. 24.

Included in the first sanctions list are 51 Russian citizens and 44 businesses producing and supplying raw materials, equipment, and tools used in long-range weapons like Iskander, Kalibr, Kh-101, and Kinzhal missiles.

A second sanctions list targets 32 Russian citizens and 35 companies involved in the production and supply chains of equipment and components used in Russia’s military-industrial complex.

"We are systematically identifying and imposing sanctions on enterprises involved in producing Russian ballistic missiles and other weapons. We are working to extend these sanctions to other jurisdictions," said Ukraine’s sanctions chief, Vladyslav Vlasiuk.

"Together, these measures should significantly weaken the Russian military-industrial complex's ability to produce weapons."

In particular, Ukraine targeted Russia's RUSAL Group, a key company involved in the production of military aircraft, armored vehicles, missile weapons, and drones. The company imported 150 million rubles ($1.8 million) worth of aluminum oxide between April 2024 and March 2025, which supplied Russia's military-industrial complex, the President's Office said.

The sanctions come as Russia ramps up its production of missiles and drones. Ukrainian intelligence (HUR) told Ukrainian media earlier this week that Russia produces some 10,000 drones per month and is currently stockpiling 700 ballistic missiles.

As Russia scales up arms production, attacks on Ukrainian cities, particularly Kyiv, have reached unprecedented levels. Civilian casualties are currently at levels not seen in over four years.

Last month, Russia killed at least 328 civilians and injured 2,105 — the deadliest September since the start of the full-scale invasion, and 85% higher than September 2025, the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine reported on Oct. 15.