Ukraine receives another 1.5 billion euros in EU macro-financial assistance

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has received another 1.5 billion euros (about $1.6 billion) as part of the European Union's macro-financial assistance package, the Finance Ministry reported on May 23.

This is the fourth tranche of the 18 billion euro package, which is transferred to Ukraine's state budget in installments throughout the year.

The program aims to assist Ukraine with paying for essential public services, maintaining macroeconomic stability, and restoring critical infrastructure destroyed by Russian attacks.

"EU financial assistance is a significant contribution to Ukraine's victory over the aggressor, said Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko.

"I am grateful to my European colleagues for understanding the state's financial needs, as well as the timely provision of funds."