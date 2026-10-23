Ukraine receives 50,000 rounds of ammunition for F-16 cannons from Denmark

Denmark has delivered 50,000 rounds of 20 mm ammunition for the autocannons on Ukraine's F-16 fighter jets, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said on Oct. 23.

First delivered to Ukraine in 2024, the U.S.-made jets have become a key part of the country's defenses against Russian attacks on its rear areas, particularly jet-powered drones.

"Ukrainian pilots are already using them to intercept jet-powered attack drones," the ministry said on social media.

"We are grateful to Denmark for its quick and efficient response to our request for additional ammunition."

In addition to mounting points for various air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles,F-16 fighter jets are equipped with 20 mm M61 Vulcan rotary cannons designed for close-range engagements.

While missiles are often used to shoot down Russian cruise missiles during mass attacks, the cheaper autocannon ammunition is frequently used against Russian jet-powered drones, which are too fast for most Ukrainian interceptor drones to intercept.

On Sept. 30, Bloomberg reported that Kyiv was seeking to procure additional 20 mm rounds for its F-16s, with sources saying an average of 150 rounds was required per interception.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 5 that Ukraine was "scouring munitions for F-16s virtually all over the world." Zelensky also praised the jets as one of the most effective means of countering jet-powered drones.

Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Norway have collectively supplied Ukraine with around 50 F-16 fighter jets.

Intensive use in defending Ukrainian airspace means the jets require frequent maintenance, which can currently be carried out only by Kyiv's partners.