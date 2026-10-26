Ukraine proposes new pathway to attract foreign workers to address labor shortages

Ukraine’s government has proposed a new mechanism to attract foreign professionals and skilled workers in sectors facing labor shortages — in a bid to help employers fill vacancies and support the economy amid Russia's ongoing invasion.

The draft resolution, published by the Economy Ministry, would establish an annual list of in-demand professions and standardize the assessment of foreign applicants’ qualifications. The proposal is not yet in effect, and its provisions could change.

The plan could help Ukrainian businesses fill critical jobs needed to keep the economy running during war by making it easier to recruit qualified workers from abroad. While still in its early stages, its effectiveness will depend on which jobs are available, how easy the application process is, and whether Ukraine can realistically attract foreign professionals despite the security risks.

The State Employment Service would compile the list each year, drawing on information from employers, government agencies, and regional employment centers. Employers would be able to report their staffing needs by Oct. 1, with the proposed list published by Dec. 31.

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Foreign applicants would need to demonstrate their education and work experience and provide an employment contract, job offer, or other evidence of an employment arrangement in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Landa, who has led investment screening at the Economic Security Council of Ukraine since September 2025, welcomed the government’s recognition that foreign recruitment may be necessary to address labor shortages.

"Ukraine is not the number one destination for international labor migration, so we need to make this journey as simple and clear as possible," he said.

But Landa said the draft leaves practical barriers unresolved. He sees it as excessive bureaucracy, including document translation requirements, and the potential need to use the government online platform Diia.

He also questioned how foreign professionals would find vacancies and navigate the recruitment process, noting that the proposal focuses on submitting documents rather than attracting candidates in the first place.

Further changes would be needed to connect international professionals with Ukrainian employers and reduce administrative barriers, he said.

The government's plan includes running a pilot project during martial law while the war continues, for three months after it ends or is lifted, and a maximum of two years from the resolution’s entry into effect.

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