Ukraine destroys Russian ammunition depots near occupied Mariupol, Navy says

by Kateryna Hodunova September 17, 2024 4:05 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Ukrainian attack on Russian ammunition depots in Russian-occupied Mariupol, published by Ukraine's Navy on Sept. 17, 2024. Ukrainian forces did not disclose the exact date of the attack. (Ukraine's Navy/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian Navy recently carried out a missile strike on ammunition depots near the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol, according to a Sept. 17 statement.

The strike destroyed both the storage infrastructure and tons of ammunition that Russian troops were stockpiling for use against Ukraine, the Navy said.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the exiled mayor of Mariupol, shared photos showing Russian "destroyed warehouses" in the neighboring village of Hlyboke.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Mariupol came under siege by Russian forces between February and May 2022, leaving thousands dead and reducing Mariupol to rubble.

According to authorities' rough estimates, at least 25,000 people may have been killed during the siege of Mariupol. The exact number remains unknown and could be much higher.

The Russian targets that could be on Ukraine’s long-range missile strike list
In recent weeks, Ukraine’s hopes have been buoyed that its Western allies will finally allow their long-range weapons to strike deep into Russian territory. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has been able to attack Ukraine with relative impunity from its positions behind the border,…
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
9:41 AM

Doctors Without Borders closes programs in Russia.

The reason for the closure was that in August, the organization received a letter from the Russian Justice Ministry with a decision to exclude the affiliate office of the non-profit association "Doctors Without Borders"(Netherlands) in Russia from the register.
