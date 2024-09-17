Ukraine destroys Russian ammunition depots near occupied Mariupol, Navy says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian Navy recently carried out a missile strike on ammunition depots near the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol, according to a Sept. 17 statement.

The strike destroyed both the storage infrastructure and tons of ammunition that Russian troops were stockpiling for use against Ukraine, the Navy said.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the exiled mayor of Mariupol, shared photos showing Russian "destroyed warehouses" in the neighboring village of Hlyboke.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Mariupol came under siege by Russian forces between February and May 2022, leaving thousands dead and reducing Mariupol to rubble.

According to authorities' rough estimates, at least 25,000 people may have been killed during the siege of Mariupol. The exact number remains unknown and could be much higher.