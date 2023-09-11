Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Russia wants to recruit 420,000 contract soldiers in 2023

by Martin Fornusek September 11, 2023 1:07 PM 2 min read
Russian military personnel arrive to participate in the Victory Day parade held at Moscow's Red Square on May 9, 2023. (Photo credit: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia plans to recruit 420,000 military contract personnel by the end of the year, likely exacerbating the country's labor shortage, the U.K. Defense Ministry said in its intelligence report on Sept. 11.

Citing the Yegor Gaidar Institute for Economic Policy, the analysis pointed out that Russia's industry shortage of workers already reached a new record of 42% in July 2023, a 7% increase compared to April.

The process does not affect all industries equally. The Russian I.T. industry has reportedly "taken steps to preserve the workforce," as it is already suffering acute shortages. The sector lost 10% of employees – around 100,000 people – who left Russia in 2022.

The Kremlin has acknowledged the crucial role of the I.T. sector. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Sept. 4 to increase the military service exemption age for I.T. professionals from 27 to 30.

The U.K. Defense Ministry estimated that Moscow will likely seek to avoid further unpopular mobilizations in the run-up to the presidential elections in 2024.

The Russian military is continuing efforts to refill its ranks following high casualty rates during the invasion of Ukraine. Moscow launched mobilization in the fall of last year, targeting mainly migrant workers and citizens from more remote regions to avoid antagonizing wealthier segments of the population in major cities.

Moscow also drafts military personnel from occupied parts of Ukraine. According to military intelligence spokesperson Andrii Cherniak, Russia has forcibly mobilized from 55,000 to 60,000 men in the occupied territories of Ukraine between the start of the full-scale invasion and July 2023.

Military intelligence: More than 420,000 Russian soldiers deployed across occupied territories
More than 420,000 Russian soldiers are deployed across occupied Ukrainian territories, Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, said on Sept. 9.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.