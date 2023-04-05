Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK Defense Ministry: Russia likely expecting 'friendly' nations to purchase its state debt

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 5, 2023 10:26 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is likely expecting financial assistance from "friendly" nations, including the purchase of its state debt, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote in its April 5 intelligence update.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated on March 28 that plans to issue some of Russia's state debt in foreign currencies were "under development."

According to the U.K. Defense Ministry, it has primarily been Russian banks purchasing the debt in recent months, but it is unlikely they will have the capacity to continue doing so for the long term.

Countries that purchase Russia's sovereign debt would be indirectly financing the war in Ukraine, the ministry added.

The latest intelligence update coincides with reports that Russian officials are pushing for a "forever war" and would hence require financial support to prolong its war in Ukraine.

Can Russia afford to commit to a years-long war?
When Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an all-out war against Ukraine, U.S. intelligence claimed that Russian forces planned to sweep Kyiv within days. More than 13 months on, Ukraine’s defenses still stand firm. But Ukrainians are now faced with a different threat – the Kremlin appears to…
Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
