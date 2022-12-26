Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Turkish Transport Minister: Over 15 million tons of products exported through Black Sea ‘grain corridor'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 26, 2022 12:40 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Five hundred eighty-five cargo ships with more than 15 million tons of agricultural products have left Ukraine through the UN-backed “grain corridor” since August, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said, cited by Anadolu news agency.

Karaismailoglu added that 44% of all products exported through the “grain corridor” were delivered to Europe, 29% were sent to Asia, 15% to Turkey, and 12% to African countries.

The "grain corridor" or the Black Sea Grain Initiative is the U.N.-backed deal that Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey signed in July to unblock Ukrainian grain exports amid Russia’s full-scale invasion.

In October, Russia said it was suspending its participation in the deal over an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on Russian warships in the occupied port of Sevastopol, but later reversed the decision on Nov. 2.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
