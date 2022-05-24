Three months of Russia's war in photos

This audio is created with AI assistance

It has been three months since people across Ukraine woke up to explosions, signaling the start of Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine.

The war many observers alleged would last a few days has reached the ninety day mark.

After failing to occupy Ukraine's largest cities - Kyiv and Kharkiv - Russian troops narrowed their aim to occupying Ukraine's east and south.

The Kyiv Independent publishes the most notable photos from the last three months of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine.

A Ukrainian serviceman poses for a photo in the basement of the Azovstal steel plant in besieged Mariupol amid Russian assault. (Dmytro Kozatskyi) A Ukrainian serviceman stands on the debris of what used to be the Azovstal steel plant. The photo was published on May 16 by Azov soldier Dmytro Kozatskyi, now in captivity. Photo frames of Ukrainian children are seen in a damaged building bearing the scars of a heavy artillery attack on Mariupol on May 7, 2022. (Getty Images) People from Mariupol, including from the Azovstal steel plant arrive to regional capital Zaporizhzhia on May 3, 2022 as Russian attacks continue. (Getty Images)

The human toll of Russia's brutal land-grabbing conquest is extremely high. Russian troops have wiped out villages and cities across Ukraine, torturing and murdering the country's residents along the way. Cities like Izium, Volnovakha, and Mariupol have been completely destroyed, while the exact number of civilian casualties is unknown.

According to provisional estimates, Russia's brutal siege of Mariupol, the country's largest port on the Azov Sea, led to over 20,000 people killed.

Ukrainian soldiers ride in the back of a truck to a resting place after two months of fighting on the frontline near Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on April 30, 2022. (AFP/Getty Images) A doctor visits a soldier who suffered a concussion and spinal injury in the hospital of Pokrovske on May 15, 2022. The hospital oversees emergency cases of injured soldiers on the frontline before transferring them to bigger hospitals in Zaporizhia. (Getty Images) Relatives and friends attend the funeral of Ukrainian serviceman Oleh Skybyk at the Lychakiv cemetery in Lviv on April 28, 2022. (Getty Images) The body of a civilian killed by a Russian shell lies in the city of Soledar, on May 17, 2022. (Getty Images)

Despite Russia's push to occupy the entire eastern Donbas region, Russian troops have made little progress during the third month of the country's all-out war.

Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts remain the heaviest battlegrounds of the ongoing war.

A woman looks out of the window of her house damaged by shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on May 17, 2022. (Getty Images) Volodymyr Tykhonov, 76, opens the door of his garage which has numerous bullet holes, on April 28, 2022 in Zahaltsi, Kyiv Oblast. The towns around Kyiv are continuing a long road to what they hope is recovery after Russian retreat. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images) People board a bulletproof bus to evacuate from the eastern Ukrainian city of Lyman, under heavy shelling, on May 2, 2022. (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Ukraine continues open criminal cases against Russian troops accused of committing war crimes. Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin, 21, became the first person to be sentenced. Shishimarin received a life sentence for killing 62-year-old Oleksandr Shelipov as his unit was retreating from Ukraine’s northern Sumy Oblast.