Despite growing Russian, US pressure, world rallies in support of Ukraine

Three years into Russia’s all-out war, Ukraine is under increasing pressure from Russia on the battlefield and the U.S. in high cabinets.

Russian troops have been gaining ground around Pokrovsk in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, while U.S. President Donald Trump has made increasingly hostile comments against President Volodymyr Zelensky in an attempt to force Ukraine to sign a deal that it doesn’t want.

But in these fights, Ukraine doesn’t stand alone.

On the days nearing the third anniversary, thousands of people around the world have taken to the streets their desire to show support for Ukraine and its fight for freedom.

Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) told Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty on Feb. 24 that the demonstrations have been held in 78 countries, covering over 600 cities.

Demonstrations were held in the EU, the U.S., Canada, as well as South Africa, Uruguay, Vietnam, Guatemala, Peru, Jordan, Indonesia, and Japan.

Prague, Czech Republic

A rally commemorating the third year of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in Prague, Czech Republic, on Feb. 23, 2025. (Michal Cizek / AFP / Getty Images)

An aerial view of a rally commemorating the third year of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine at Old Town Square, Prague, Czech Republic, on Feb. 23, 2025. (Michal Cizek / AFP / Getty Images)

London, United Kingdom

Demonstrators gather for a pro-Ukraine march near the Russian embassy in London, England, United Kingdom, on Feb. 22, 2025. (Alberto Pezzali / NurPhoto / Getty Images)

Madrid, Spain

Members of the Ukrainian community in Madrid hold a giant Ukrainian flag during a demonstration in the city center, Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 22, 2025. (Luis Soto / SOPA Images / Getty Images)

Taipei, Taiwan

Activists take part in a protest outside the Russian Representative Office in Taipei, Taiwan, on Feb. 23, 2025. (Yu Chien Huang / AFP / Getty Images)

Amsterdam, Netherlands

A protester holds a placard reading "Free my friends now — Return them to their families" during a march in support of Ukraine on Dam Square, Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Feb. 23, 2025. (Koen van Weel / ANP / AFP / Getty Images)

A veteran is seen as people gather for a march and demonstration to mark the third anniversary of the full-scale war in Ukraine at Dam Square, Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Feb. 23, 2025. (Mouneb Taim / Anadolu / Getty Images)

Rome, Italy

Ukrainian citizens rally in the center of Rome, Italy, on Feb. 23, 2025, to support Ukraine three years after the Russian full-scale invasion. (Andrea Ronchini / NurPhoto / Getty Images)

Brussels, Belgium

Protesters gather at Albertina Square in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb. 23, 2025, to show solidarity with Ukraine on the third anniversary of the full-scale Russia-Ukraine war. (Dursun Aydemir / Anadolu / Getty Images)

Paris, France

Thousands gather in Place de la Republique for a solidarity demonstration ahead of the third anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war in Paris, France, on Feb. 23, 2025. (Mohamad Salaheldin Abdelg Alsayed / Anadolu / Getty Images)

Pretoria, South Africa

Members of #StandWithUkraine hold placards during a demonstration outside the Russian Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, on Feb. 24, 2025. (Marco Longari / AFP / Getty Images)

Vilnius, Lithuania

People attend a demonstration against Russia's war on Ukraine to mark the third anniversary of the all-out war in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Feb. 23, 2025. (Yauhen Yerchak / Anadolu / Getty Images)

Boston, Massachusetts, US

People rally in support of Ukraine ahead of the third anniversary of the all-out war with Russia in Boston, Massachusetts, on Feb. 23, 2025. (Joseph Prezioso / AFP / Getty Images)

Toronto, Canada