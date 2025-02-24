Despite growing Russian, US pressure, world rallies in support of Ukraine

Three years into Russia’s all-out war, Ukraine is under increasing pressure from Russia on the battlefield and the U.S. in high cabinets.
Russian troops have been gaining ground around Pokrovsk in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, while U.S. President Donald Trump has made increasingly hostile comments against President Volodymyr Zelensky in an attempt to force Ukraine to sign a deal that it doesn’t want.
But in these fights, Ukraine doesn’t stand alone.
On the days nearing the third anniversary, thousands of people around the world have taken to the streets their desire to show support for Ukraine and its fight for freedom.
Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) told Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty on Feb. 24 that the demonstrations have been held in 78 countries, covering over 600 cities.
Demonstrations were held in the EU, the U.S., Canada, as well as South Africa, Uruguay, Vietnam, Guatemala, Peru, Jordan, Indonesia, and Japan.
Irynka Hromotska is a photo editor at The Kyiv Independent. She received her MA in photojournalism from the Missouri School of Journalism as a Fulbright student. Irynka previously curated the “Fighting for Dignity” exhibition, highlighting the resilience of Ukrainians, interned at the Magnum Foundation, worked with Magnum Photos, and was an assistant photo editor for the FotoEvidence photo book “Ukraine: A War Crime.” Her photography has been featured in outlets like Radio Free Europe, Reuters, The New York Times, and The Guardian.
In her role at Kyiv Independent, Irynka actively fosters relationships with photojournalists covering Ukraine, with a particular focus on promoting long-form visual storytelling.
Read more