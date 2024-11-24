Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Business, KI Insights, Andriy Yermak, Victory Plan, Donald Trump, Romania, NATO, Renewable energy, Agriculture news, Anti-corruption
Edit post

The Week Ahead: Key Developments Impacting Global Politics & Markets

by KI Insights November 24, 2024 7:29 PM 2 min read
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan takes part in a press conference with President Zelensky's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak, in Kyiv on March 20, 2024. (Genya Savilov/AFP/GettyImages)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This article is a shortened on-site version of KI Insights' The Week Ahead newsletter covering events from Nov. 24-Nov. 30. Sign up here to start your week with an agenda of Ukraine-related events, delivered directly to your inbox every Sunday.

It is Thanksgiving next week. Expect significant disruptions to the business and political cycles.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, is expected to travel to the US, aiming to meet with Trump and present an updated victory plan. We believe President-elect Donald Trump has challenged Zelensky’s initial victory plan. Expect Yermak’s overtures to include proposals on lend-lease terms for further military supplies, on business cooperation and mineral rights for American companies (incl. various sweeteners directed specifically at Elon Musk), and on using Ukrainian troops to replace US forces across Europe.

In Romania, the first round of presidential elections, on Nov. 24, is expected to be close. Former far-right football hooligan and founder of the populist Alliance of the Union of Romanians George Simion has surged in the polls to almost 19%. While front-runner Social Democrat Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu is expected to comfortably win the first round, splitting of the center-right vote between rival candidates could allow Simion to make it to the final runoff.

Montreal’s NATO Parliamentary Session ends on Monday, Nov. 25 amidst growing fears of Russian hybrid warfare across Europe. Expect the recent sabotage of key communications cables in the Baltic and Trump’s post-inauguration plans to be top of the agenda.

If you have an upcoming event that you would like featured in our newsletter, please get in touch via [email protected].

Visit KI Insights to learn more and subscribe to the insider weekly newsletter
visit ki insights

Other events and milestones:

  • Nov. 27-28: 2nd Conference on Advancing Renewable Investments in Ljubljana, Slovenia and online. The event is organized by the Energy Community, European Commission.
  • Nov. 28: Multi-year Expert Meeting on Enhancing the Enabling Economic Environment at All Levels in Support of Inclusive and Sustainable Development, and the Promotion of Economic Integration and Cooperation, 7th session. Register online
  • Nov. 29: The full-day event "Business Transformation of the Agricultural Market" organized by Agrichange will explore the changes in Ukrainian agribusiness
  • Dec. 4 (full day): ІІ Legal Аnti-Сorruption Forum. The event is organized by Legal publication Pravo at the Premier Palace Hotel in Kyiv. Register online (Hr 4,000 offline, free online)
Opinion: Berlin’s coalition drama puts Ukraine — and Europe — at risk
Donald Trump’s re-election has sent political shockwaves across the Atlantic, pushing Germany — Ukraine’s second-largest donor — into a decisive moment. The election has intensified internal divides and sparked a reckoning over Germany’s role in European security. For years, German leaders deferred…
The Kyiv IndependentFelix Blatt

KI Insights
KI Insights
KI Insights is a strategic intelligence unit backed by the Kyiv Independent that provides an analytical subscription package and commercial research services. A subscription includes weekly updates, a comprehensive research library, exclusive events, and custom data requests. Whether navigating Ukraine's political landscape or exploring business opportunities, KI Insights equips you with the knowledge to stay ahead. Read more
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.