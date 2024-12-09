The Kyiv Independent’s film about Ukrainian military medics will be screened in 10 European capitals

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Independent’s upcoming documentary about Ukrainian military medics who save lives on the front line of Russia’s full-scale war will be screened in 10 European capitals.

“Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics” will premiere in Kyiv on Dec. 12, followed by screenings in Warsaw, Berlin, Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Helsinki, Tallinn, Riga, and Vilnius.

All screenings will be followed by discussions with the film’s authors, journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko. They are organized in partnership with the Repower charitable organization that provides mental health retreats for Ukrainian medics.

The film’s authors followed a group of military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

Witnessing an endless conveyor belt of severe injuries and deaths since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022 has taken a heavy toll on the medics’ mental health. Although crucial to address, the issue of their psychological well-being is rarely talked about and often overlooked, leaving them alone in this invisible battle.

As they find themselves in a peaceful, quiet environment in Sweden for the first time since 2022, the medics have a chance to process the accumulated trauma, opening up about losing brothers-in-arms, surviving Russian captivity, and the inescapable feeling of guilt for not being able to save some of the soldiers they treated.

“Observing this war from afar in its third, it can be easy to get desensitized to the everyday horrors experienced by those out there defending all of Europe from tyranny. Our film isn’t pleasant to watch, we want to present the human cost of our freedom head on. But first and foremost, this is about people. Ordinary Ukrainians whose inner battles embody the struggle of the country as a whole: as hard as things get, there is no alternative to continuing, but to do so, we need help,” says Francis Farrell.

“Making a film where one of the themes is the mental state of soldiers is a challenge. In this case, so much depends on the people you are filming, and that makes it even more difficult. My immense gratitude goes to our heroes for letting us into their lives and sharing such intimate things. Without their authenticity, this film wouldn't have been possible,” says Olena Zashko.

“Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics” took more than nine months to produce, involving multiple trips to the front line in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, as well as a 10-day visit to Sweden.

The retreat was organized by the Ukrainian-Swedish charitable organization Repower. Given unprecedented permission from the Ukrainian high command, Repower takes hand-picked groups of medics for mental health retreats in Sweden, Denmark, and Spain. Since the organization’s founding in 2023, 755 military medics have participated in their program.

"Our mission is to prevent serious psychological trauma, support medics in restoring their sense of purpose, and help them replenish their internal resources to continue their service,” says Maryna Sadykova, head and co-founder of Repower. “Without proper psychological support, we risk losing those who save lives on the front lines.”

“This film is important because it highlights those who are often overlooked. We cannot allow their invisible wounds to go unnoticed. Supporting their mental health is not only a step toward victory, but also toward allowing them to continue their lives with renewed strength, motivation, and hope for a better future,” she adds.

The film will be screened in Ukrainian with English subtitles. WARNING: The film contains graphic scenes. They are intended to reflect the harsh realities of war, but they may be distressing to some viewers.

Register to attend for free by link:

Kyiv. Zhovten Cinema, 18:00

Warsaw. Kino Wisła, 18:00

Berlin. City Kino Wedding, 19:30

Copenhagen. Nordisk Film Biografer Palads. 16:00

Oslo. Vika Movie Theater, 17:30

Stockholm. Maxim Stockholm, 17:00

Helsinki. Annankatu 26, second floor. 17:30

Tallinn. Kinosoprus. 19:45

Riga. Cinema Splendid Palace. 18:00

Vilnius. Pasaka Cinema. 18:00

The film will also be released on the Kyiv Independent's YouTube channel on Dec. 12.