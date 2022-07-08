Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent signs podcast partnership with Message Heard.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 8, 2022 9:44 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest independent English-language media outlet, has signed an audio partnership with award-winning U.K.-based independent podcast company Message Heard. The partnership will allow The Kyiv Independent, together with Message Heard, to showcase everything from Ukraine’s stories of defiance from the frontlines to human-interest perspectives told through original journalism and unique access.

The Kyiv Independent was founded as an act of resistance by the former team of The Kyiv Post to defend editorial independence, and they have been leading the coverage of the war in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion.

Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief of The Kyiv Independent: “We are very excited to start on this journey with Message Heard, and have a chance to bring the crucial stories about Ukraine to even more people and to do it in new, engaging ways.”

The Kyiv Independent x Message Heard partnership also marks a crucial turning point for English-language coverage of the war into audio and beyond, as it will focus on insider stories coming from within Ukraine told by those at the centre of the conflict. This collaboration will amplify the voices of generations affected by Russian aggression.

Jake Warren, Founder & CEO of Message Heard: “Message Heard produces purposeful and meaningful shows, and I can think of no story more important demanding our attention at this time. We are privileged to partner with The Kyiv Independent in helping to broadcast stories of vital importance to the world. Through multiple shows, we will educate audiences via those most qualified in reporting the truth in order to lift the fog of war.”

The partnership will reinforce The Kyiv Independent’s voice as the leader in Ukraine’s news coverage through a range of multimedia formats spanning current affairs to serialised narrative podcasts.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
