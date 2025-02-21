The Kyiv Independent presents its first magazine — ‘The Power Within’

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Independent has presented its first-ever magazine, “The Power Within,” as a record of Ukrainian resilience and life three years into Russia's full-scale invasion.

This special edition marks a departure from the solely digital presence that the Kyiv Independent has maintained since its foundation in November 2021. It was born from a desire to create something tangible and permanent amid the uncertainty of war. Original stories crafted specifically for this magazine capture the multifaceted reality of wartime Ukraine.

"We founded the Kyiv Independent just before the invasion, and for three years, we've been a war publication, delivering breaking news and in-depth reporting online," says Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief at the Kyiv Independent. "This print edition is our way of taking a step back, of creating a permanent record of this moment in Ukrainian history – a testament to the resilience and complexity of life here."

This print edition takes readers on a journey across Ukraine, from the front lines of the Donbas to the vibrant cultural spaces of Kyiv. It profiles the bravery of those resisting occupation, the sorrow of those displaced because of Russia’s invasion, and the enduring spirit of a nation refusing to be defined solely by war.

"Not only was this our first experience creating a print product, but it was also a bold challenge to craft something permanent at a time when nothing is," says Toma Istomina, deputy chief editor.

"As with all our work, we cared deeply about this magazine and had passionate discussions during the creative process — like when we went through nearly 30 cover options before choosing the final one," she goes on. "But we are proud of the magazine we present to you today and hope you will like it too, placing it in a special spot at home or in your office as a sign of support for Ukraine."

In the cover photo, taken near occupied Bakhmut, a drone operator from the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade readies a heavy bomber drone — once built for farming, now repurposed for war. About 200 kilometers north, in Kharkiv, people dance at a rave, moving to the beat of a city that refuses to fall silent despite constant Russian attacks. (The Kyiv Independent)

The magazine features work by 12 Ukrainian photographers and illustrators, as well as foreign contributors.

“It was essential for us to tell our own story — showing Ukraine through Ukrainian eyes, imagination, and creativity. Featuring Ukrainian photojournalists and illustrators, and printed in Ukraine, this magazine stands as a testament to the fact that even in wartime, we continue to create,” says Irynka Hromotska, photo editor.

The launch of the magazine comes at a critical juncture in the war, a time of heightened uncertainty. The Kyiv Independent views this project as a powerful statement of Ukrainian perseverance.

“The Power Within” is now available to pre-order at The Kyiv Independent store, and shipping will begin in April.

Pre-order now.