When the Water Screams

In June 2023, there was an explosion at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. Several pieces of evidence showed that the Russian military, who were in control of the hydroelectric power plant at the time, had blown it up from the inside.

The occupied east bank of Kherson Oblast suffered more than the west bank due to its geography, being lower down the river.

Dozens of settlements and summer cottages, where thousands of people lived, were submerged in water.

Representatives of the Russian occupying forces did not recognize the scale of the disaster and said that there was no need to evacuate civilians.

The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations team collected fifty unique testimonies from volunteers, eyewitnesses, and relatives of eyewitnesses who survived the flooding. One of the film's subjects is Yaroslav Vasyliev, a young man who created a chat in a Telegram messenger to rescue his father from the occupied town of Oleshky. After his rescue, volunteers and those who needed help coordinated their actions in Yaroslav's chat.

The author of the investigation, Olesia Bida, found out that Russia actually ignored the evacuation and did not use enough resources to save civilians. Those locals who took the responsibility to evacuate people were obstructed by the Russian military. The journalists came to the conclusion that there were many more people who were injured and killed in the occupied territory than Russia officially claims. The bodies of the dead were buried and could have been taken to at least five settlements in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, and for some victims, the place of their burial is still unknown.