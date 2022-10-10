Russia's attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 4, injures 19

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces fired more than 10 missiles at settlements in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in the morning of Oct. 10, killing at least four people and wounding 19, said Valentyn Reznichenko, the oblast governor.

In Kryvyi Rih, Russia hit residential areas and critical infrastructure facilities, leaving 80,000 people without electricity, according to Reznichenko.

In Dnipro, the regional center, one of the missiles fell near a bus with civilians inside; all of them survived, said Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov.