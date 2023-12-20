Skip to content
Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures 2

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 20, 2023 7:47 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Nikopol on Dec. 20, 2023. (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office)
Russia launched drones and artillery attacks against the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 20, injuring two men, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The two victims, aged 21 and 22, were reportedly wounded in a drone strike against Nikopol. They did not require hospitalization, Lysak noted.

Russian forces also targeted the Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Myrove communities, according to the governor.

Some 11 houses, eight farm buildings, a car, a public transport stop, and powerlines were reportedly damaged in Nikopol.

A building and two cars were also damaged in the Myrove community, Lysak added.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
