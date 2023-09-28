Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian shelling of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast kills 2, injures 3

by Martin Fornusek September 28, 2023 8:21 PM 1 min read
Russian forces shelled Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 28, 2023. (Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched an artillery strike against the town of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 28, killing two civilians and injuring three others, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

According to the prosecutors, Russia shelled the town at 12 p.m. local time using 152 mm artillery.

Two men aged 47 and 54 were reportedly killed in the attack. A 60-year-old man and two women aged 45 and 61 suffered injuries as a result of the strike, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Krasnohorivka lies roughly 30 kilometers west of the occupied city of Donetsk.

An hour later, Russian forces reportedly targeted yet another Donetsk Oblast town, Kostiantynivka, with KAB aerial bombs.

The air strike resulted in the injuries of three men aged between 37 and 60.

The bombing also damaged a commercial building, several multi-story residential buildings, houses, and a school, the prosecutors reported.

The town of Kostiantynivka lies roughly 50 kilometers north of Donetsk and 20 kilometers west of Bakhmut.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
