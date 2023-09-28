Russian shelling of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast kills 2, injures 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched an artillery strike against the town of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 28, killing two civilians and injuring three others, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

According to the prosecutors, Russia shelled the town at 12 p.m. local time using 152 mm artillery.

Two men aged 47 and 54 were reportedly killed in the attack. A 60-year-old man and two women aged 45 and 61 suffered injuries as a result of the strike, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Krasnohorivka lies roughly 30 kilometers west of the occupied city of Donetsk.

An hour later, Russian forces reportedly targeted yet another Donetsk Oblast town, Kostiantynivka, with KAB aerial bombs.

The air strike resulted in the injuries of three men aged between 37 and 60.

The bombing also damaged a commercial building, several multi-story residential buildings, houses, and a school, the prosecutors reported.

The town of Kostiantynivka lies roughly 50 kilometers north of Donetsk and 20 kilometers west of Bakhmut.