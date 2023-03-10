Russian forces shell 3 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked three communities in Sumy Oblast, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported on March 9.

Russian forces struck the communities of Seredyno-Buda, Novoslobidske, and Bilopillia.

Russia used artillery to attack the settlements 18 times.

No casualties were reported, but Russia’s shelling of the Seredyno-Buda community damaged an apartment in a high-rise building, farm buildings, and a power line.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022.