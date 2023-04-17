Russian forces attack 5 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration said that Russian troops shelled five communities in Sumy Oblast on April 17.

According to officials, Russian forces targeted the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Bilopillia, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, and Hlukhiv.

Officials recorded over 100 strikes with artillery and grenade launchers in the settlements. No casualties or damages were reported.

The military administration also said that no groups of deployable Russian forces were observed across the border.

Sumy Oblast is located at Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian attacks across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian control in early April 2022.