Russian attacks kill 9, injure 61 across Ukraine over past day, spark fire at Kyiv hospital

Russian attacks killed 9 people and injured 61 others across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Nov. 13, as Russian drone strikes resulted in a fire and damage to a Kyiv hospital.

In Kyiv, Russian attacks triggered a fire in a hospital in the Shevchenkivskyi District. Three people were injured, and 30 others were evacuated. The day prior, a Russian drone attack on the city damaged a bus, injuring a 32-year-old man, Kyiv's emergency service said on Nov. 12.

Russian forces launched 117 long-range attack drones, Gerbera and simulator drones at Ukraine overnight on Nov. 13, including 63 jet-powered drones, Ukraine's Air Force said. As of 7:30 a.m. local time, Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 80 Russian drones, including 39 jet-powered ones, the Air Force said.

Drone impacts were recorded at 24 locations, while falling debris was reported at ten locations, according to the Air Force.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed four people and injured seven others, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said. Three people were killed in the city of Kramatorsk and one person in Bilenkom, Filashkin clarified.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces hit nine settlements, injuring eight people, including an 11-year-old and two 16-year-olds, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Russia damaged power grids in Izium, as well as an educational institution and a warehouse in Zlatopil.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted the city of Kherson and 34 other settlements, injuring three people, according to regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Odesa Oblast, Governor Oleh Kiper reported two Russian attacks. The first attack hit a furniture production building, injuring four people. The second attack struck a residential building, killing two people and injuring five others, Kiper said.

In Rivne Oblast, Russian attacks on an apartment building injured six people, including two children, local authorities said.

“Preparations for restoration work are underway. The primary task is to do everything necessary so that people can return to their homes as soon as possible,” said head of the Rivne military administration, Oleksandr Koval.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian drone strike killed two men, aged 57 and 47 respectively, while Russian attacks injured one other person, local authorities said. Russian troops carried out more than 50 attacks across 25 settlements in the oblast, authorities added.

In Vinnytsia Oblast, Russian attacks injured three people, regional governor Nataliya Zabolotna said. Russian strikes also damaged energy facilities, residential buildings and a kindergarten, Zabolotna added.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russia carried out 972 strikes on 52 settlements, injuring 15 people, including two children, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov. At around 6:30 a.m. local time, Russia launched two more strikes, killing a 17-year-old and injuring at least four other people, Fedorov later reported, bringing total casualties to one person killed and 19 people injured.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian attacks struck a house, seriously injuring a 50-year-old woman, according to regional governor Vyacheslav Chaus.

In Poltava Oblast, Russian attacks damaged a power line leaving around 450 consumers out of power. Regional governor Vitaliy Dyakivnych reported no casualties.

In Cherkasy Oblast, Russian attacks damaged the equipment of power grids. There are no casualties, Governor Ihor Taburets said.