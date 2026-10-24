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Russian attacks kill 4, injure 78 across Ukraine over past day, as drone strikes Kyiv residential building in the morning

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by Dominic Culverwell
Russian attacks kill 4, injure 78 across Ukraine over past day, as drone strikes Kyiv residential building in the morning
Emergency Service workers at the site of a Russian drone strike in Kyiv's Obolon District, Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 24, 2026 (DSNS Kyiv/Telegram)

Russian attacks over the last day killed four people and injured 78 across Ukraine over the past day, as Moscow strikes at Kyiv in the morning of Oct. 24, local authorities report.

In the early hours of Oct. 24, a Russian drone struck a residential building in Kyiv’s Obolon District, injuring two people, and cauing a fire, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

On Oct. 23, Russian forces attacked the city of Chernihiv in Chernihiv Oblast during the day, killing one man and injuring at least 25 people, local authorities said.

An air raid alert was declared in Chernihiv at around 1:40 p.m. local time due to a missile threat. Minutes later, Ukraine's Air Force reported drones and a Banderol low-cost cruise missile heading toward the city.

Chernihiv City Council said two private businesses were targeted in the Russian attack but provided no further details.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian shelling of a residential area in the front-line city of Kramatorsk killed one person and injured six more, including three children, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on Oct. 23.

In Sloviansk, another front-line town in Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks throughout the previous day killed one 62-year-old woman and injured four people, Sloviansk Mayor Vadym Lyakh wrote on Oct. 24.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a Russian attack on the city of Dnipro killed one and injured eight people, while three more people were injured in the Pidhorodnenska community, according to regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha.

In Zhytomyr Oblast, a Russian drone attack in the city of Zhytomyr injured nine people on Oct. 23, including two children, Ukraine’s police force reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces injured seven people, including a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Synehubov said. Homes, businesses, and gas stations were also damaged or destroyed in the strikes, he added.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces struck residential areas across the region, injuring six people on Oct. 23, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

In Ukraine's southern Odesa Oblast, three people were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, as Russia struck a recreational building, an administrative building, and a warehouse, said regional governor Oleh Kiper.

In Sumy Oblast, Russia carried out 40 attacks on 25 settlements, injuring five people in several communities over the past day, the regional military administration said. In total, the air alert sounded for more than 18 hours, the administration added.

Overnight, Russian forces launched 126 drones, 61 of which were jet-powered, Ukraine’s Air Force reported. Ukraine managed to suppress 101 drones, including 50 jet-powered drones, the Air Force said.

Russia ramped up production of jet-powered drones this year, which are much harder to shoot down than their propeller powered predecessors, while Ukraine has managed to improve the interception rate over the last month.

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Starshield operations restored to speeds of more than 400 km/h, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry says
Kharkiv OblastCivilian casualtiesRussiaUkraineZhytomyr OblastKherson OblastKyivKramatorskSlovianskRussian attack
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Dominic Culverwell

Business Reporter

Dominic is the business reporter for the Kyiv Independent, reporting on Ukrainian companies, investment, energy, corruption, and reforms. Based in Kyiv, Dominic joined the Kyiv Independent team in 2023, having previously worked as a freelancer. He has written articles for a number of publications, including the Financial Times, bne IntelliNews, Radio Free Europe/Liberty, Euronews and New Eastern Europe. Previously, Dominic worked with StopFake as a disinformation expert, debunking Russian fake news in Europe.

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