Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 2, injure 35 over past day, as repeated strikes hit Zaporizhzhia

Russian attacks across Ukraine have killed at least two and wounded 35 others over the past day, local authorities said on Oct. 26, as Russia repeatedly struck the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia.

Eight people were injured over the past day by Russian attacks on the city of Zaporizhzhia in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ivan Fedorov, co-head of the regional Defense Council, said. In total, Russia launched 857 strikes on 52 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region, fedorov said, including two missiles at Zaporizhzhia. In the morning of Oct. 26, a Russian strike hit a shopping mall which had been "no longer in operation," according to Mykhailo Semikin, the acting regional governor. There were no injuries reported.

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with a Kh-31P anti-radar missile, three Kh-59/69 guided air-to-ground (air-to-surface) missiles, and 140 attack drones overnight, the Air Force said. It reported shooting down three Kh-59/69 missiles and 112 drones.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, at least one person was killed, and 10 others were injured by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, four people were injured by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said. He said the victims include two women, aged 51 and 71, and two men, aged 52 and 72.

In southern Kherson Oblast, a person was killed, and eight others were injured by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In northern Chernihiv Oblast, a 33-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were injured by Russian drone attacks over the past day, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, three people, a 63-year-old man and two women, aged 56 and 76, were injured by Russian attacks over the past day, the regional military administration said.