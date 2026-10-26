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Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 2, injure 35 over past day, as repeated strikes hit Zaporizhzhia

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by Asami Terajima
Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 2, injure 35 over past day, as repeated strikes hit Zaporizhzhia
The aftermath of a shopping mall in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, which had been struck by a morning Russian attack on Oct. 26. 2026. (Acting Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Mykhailo Semikin / Telegram) 

Russian attacks across Ukraine have killed at least two and wounded 35 others over the past day, local authorities said on Oct. 26, as Russia repeatedly struck the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia.

Eight people were injured over the past day by Russian attacks on the city of Zaporizhzhia in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ivan Fedorov, co-head of the regional Defense Council, said. In total, Russia launched 857 strikes on 52 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region, fedorov said, including two missiles at Zaporizhzhia. In the morning of Oct. 26, a Russian strike hit a shopping mall which had been "no longer in operation," according to Mykhailo Semikin, the acting regional governor. There were no injuries reported.

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with a Kh-31P anti-radar missile, three Kh-59/69 guided air-to-ground (air-to-surface) missiles, and 140 attack drones overnight, the Air Force said. It reported shooting down three Kh-59/69 missiles and 112 drones.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, at least one person was killed, and 10 others were injured by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, four people were injured by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said. He said the victims include two women, aged 51 and 71, and two men, aged 52 and 72.

In southern Kherson Oblast, a person was killed, and eight others were injured by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In northern Chernihiv Oblast, a 33-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were injured by Russian drone attacks over the past day, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, three people, a 63-year-old man and two women, aged 56 and 76, were injured by Russian attacks over the past day, the regional military administration said.

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Kharkiv OblastChernihiv OblastDnipropetrovsk OblastZaporizhzhia OblastRussiaUkraine
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Asami Terajima

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Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military affairs and front-line developments. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post, focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor's degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured on the Media Development Foundation's 2023 "25 under 25: Young and Bold" list of emerging media makers in Ukraine. She is among the finalists for the U.K.'s One World Media Award 2026 in the Print category and the French Bayeux Calvados-Normandy award 2025 for war correspondents in the Young Reporter category.

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