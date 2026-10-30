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Russian attack hits Kyiv energy facility, leaving parts of the city without power and water

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by Tamara Nowakowsky
People ride bicycles near St. Andrew's Church in Kyiv.
People ride bicycles near St. Andrew's Church during a partial power outage following Russian attacks in Kyiv on Oct. 30, 2026. (Tetiana Dzhafarova/AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

A Russian attack struck an energy facility in Kyiv on the evening of Oct. 30, leaving parts of four districts without electricity, Ukrainian energy company DTEK reported.

Ukraine's capital is home to more than 3 million people, roughly the same population as Berlin.

The outages affected the Obolonskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi and Podilskyi districts, according to a statement from DTEK.

Kyiv Independent staff in the capital reported explosions and widespread fluctuations in power, with some buildings and streetlights temporarily losing electricity.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that there were problems with the water supply in the city after three drone strikes hit critical infrastructure facilities, posting that the Left Bank of the city was without water.

The full extent of the damage remains unclear. There were no immediate confirmed reports of casualties from the latest attack.

The incident follows Russian missile and drone strikes on Kyiv overnight on Oct. 29–30 that killed at least one person and damaged residential and commercial buildings.

The overnight attacks also left approximately 350,000 residents in and around Dnipro without electricity.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure as the country prepares for winter, damaging power facilities and forcing emergency electricity restrictions.

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Tamara Nowakowsky

News Editor, North America

Tamara Nowakowsky is an editor on the North America desk at the Kyiv Independent. She is a Canadian journalist with more than two decades of experience across radio, television, print, digital media, and communications. Her previous work includes reporting for CBC Radio and Television, serving as editor-in-chief of Long Beach Magazine in Long Beach, California, and hosting travel and adventure segments on CKUA Radio. She has also worked in communications and media relations, including with the David Suzuki Foundation.

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