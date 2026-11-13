Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia, injures 13, including 5 children

A Russian morning attack on the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia injured 13 people, including five children, and damaged residential buildings, local authorities said on Nov. 13.

The attack struck a multi-story residential building in the city's Kosmichnyi District, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Apartments on three floors were damaged, and fires broke out on the second and third floors.

Rescuers freed 14 people who had been trapped in their apartments following the strike, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said. Fires broke out in the building's apartments and a nearby car, while the Russian attack also damaged apartments and the facade of another five-story residential building.

Emergency service psychologists provided assistance to 23 residents, including two children. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, authorities said.

The attack comes as Russian forces seek to impose a logistical blockade on Zaporizhzhia, potentially paving the way for an advance toward the city of Dnipro, Yevhen Lasiychuk, the commander of Ukraine's 7th Air Assault Corps, said in an interview published on Nov. 10.

An overview of damaged apartment buildings after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Nov. 13, 2026 (Ukraine's State Emergency Service Zaporizhzhia/Telegram)

The developments come amid growing pressure on Ukraine's defenses in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, around 75% of which is occupied by Russian forces, according to DeepState territorial data, cited by Visua.

Russia may be seeking to open another axis of advance in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, potentially forcing Kyiv to divert troops from Donetsk Oblast, Lasiychuk said, where Russia has struggled to advance against Ukraine's heavily fortified cities.

Losing Zaporizhzhia would be comparable to losing Donbas, Lasiychuk warned.

Over the past day, Russia carried out 972 strikes on 52 settlements, injuring 15 people, including two children, in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to Fedorov. At around 6:30 a.m. local time, Russia launched another two strikes, killing a 17-year-old and injuring at least four other people, Fedorov reported.