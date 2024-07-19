Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Moscow, United States, Russian Courts
Edit post

Russia sentences ex-US soldier to 13 years on drug charges

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 19, 2024 8:55 AM 1 min read
U.S. citizen Michael Travis Leake receiving a 13-year prison sentence on drug charges at Moscow court. (moscowcourts/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Former U.S. paratrooper and musician Michael Travis Leake has been sentenced to 13 years in Russian prison on drug charges, a Moscow court's press service said on July 18.

Leake, who was a frontman of the Moscow-based band Lovi Noch, was detained in June 2023 over suspicions that he was "organizing a drug dealing business involving young people."

The American national was sentenced alongside another defendant, Veronika Grabanchuk, who was also convicted on drug charges and sent to prison for eight years. Her relationship with Leake is not immediately clear.

Leake, 52, denied the charges. He has lived in Russia for many years, working as an English teacher and rock musician.

The man is only one of many other U.S. nationals detained or jailed in Russia, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

Gershkovich was arrested in Yekaterinburg in late March 2023 on espionage charges while working on a story about the Wagner mercenary group's recruiting methods. Both he and the U.S. government denounced Russia's accusations.

The journalist had been in pre-trial detention in Russia for more than a year before his trial began in Yekaterinburg on June 26.

Jailed US reporter Gershkovich to be tried for espionage in Russia
Russia formally accused journalist Evan Gershkovich of spying for the CIA and finalized his indictment on June 13. The Prosecutor General’s statement did not set a date for the trial.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:21 PM

Zelensky meets Britain's King Charles.

President Volodomyr Zelensky met with Britain's King Charles on July 18, and in a post on social media thanked the U.K. for being "one of Ukraine's closest and most important allies."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.