Russia continues to heavily shell Nikopol

Russia continues to shell communities in the Nikopol region in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery, firing more than 60 times at the area overnight on Nov. 15, Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said in a post on Telegram.

High-rise buildings, houses, and businesses were targeted, Reznichenko said. Power lines and a gas pipeline were also affected by the attacks. No casualties were reported.

The Ukrainian-controlled Nikopol region sits across the Dnipro River from the city of Enerhodar, built around Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant and occupied by Russian forces since March 4. Russia has used the plant as a base to launch attacks on Ukraine.

