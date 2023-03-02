Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia overnight, residential building heavily damaged

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 2, 2023 3:32 AM 1 min read
The residential building in Zaporizhzhia destroyed by Russia's March 2 missile attack. (Ukraine's National Police via Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia conducted an air strike on Zaporizhzhia overnight on March 2, heavily damaging a residential building, Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatoly Kurtev wrote on Telegram.

Four people were killed in the attack, and eight were injured, according to Prosecutor General's Office. Five more are reportedly considered missing, including a child.

Among the wounded is a pregnant woman, according to Kurtev. Rescue operation is ongoing, with 11 people already pulled out of the rubble, he said, adding that the nearby buildings were also damaged by debris and the blast wave.

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration also reported on Telegram that it was likely a Russian S-300 missile that targeted the building. According to the post, the attack destroyed three floors of the building.

President Volodymyr Zelensky published a video on March 2 showing the consequences of the Russian overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia.

"The terrorist state wants to turn every day for our people into a day of terror. But evil will not reign in our land. We will drive all the occupiers out, and they will be held accountable for everything," Zelensky wrote.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
* indicates required
